OZiva looking to strengthen product portfolio

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Plant-based nutrition brand OZiva is looking to double its turnover by diversifying and strengthening its product portfolio in the vitamins and minerals category and venturing into the kids segment. Plans are also afoot to launch products aimed at catering to the nutrition requirement of a woman across various phases of her life.
According to Aarti Gill, Co-Founder & CEO, OZiva, the pandemic has led to greater awareness around health and wellness and the need for proper nutrition. Plant-based nutrition were much better in terms of absorption by the body as compared to synthetic variants. The company, which currently has a turnover of around ₹ 180-200 crore, is looking to scale it up to ₹ 350-400 crore in the next 12-15 months.
“I always wanted to be on preventive side of health rather than curative side and we realised that lot of health issues can be sorted by focusing on nutrition. So, we started with our health drinks offering for the age group of 20-50 years and there was nothing aimed at this segment. We have been scaling up our product offerings over the last two-to-three years,” Gill told BusinessLine.
The company, which claims to be among the first nutrition brand in the country to be certified clean and received the Purity Award and Pesticide Free certificate from the US-based Clean Label Project, had recently raised $12 million in Series B funding.
OZiva currently has products spanning different categories including nutrition for everyday fitness, skin and hair among others. The products are formulated combining modern food science with the very basic concepts of Ayurveda. It is working on rolling out various nutrition products aimed across the different phases of the life of women including pregnancy, lactation and menopause.
“We currently have a small portfolio in kids’ nutrition and we are looking to expand that portfolio,” she said.
The company has been witnessing a steady demand for its products from Tier II, Tier III and Tier IV towns.
Nearly 70 per cent of its sales happen beyond Tier I cities and out of that (70 per cent) around 50 per cent is from Tier III and beyond. More than 97 per cent of its business comes through digital channel, she said.
The company is also looking to strengthen its offline presence. It currently has presence across 150 stores and plans to increase it to 1500 over the next one year.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Musicians looking forward to a concert-filled 2021 are largely in despair, but some are hoping to make the ...
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...