OZiva looking to strengthen product portfolio

Plant-based nutrition brand OZiva is looking to double its turnover by diversifying and strengthening its product portfolio in the vitamins and minerals category and venturing into the kids segment. Plans are also afoot to launch products aimed at catering to the nutrition requirement of a woman across various phases of her life.

According to Aarti Gill, Co-Founder & CEO, OZiva, the pandemic has led to greater awareness around health and wellness and the need for proper nutrition. Plant-based nutrition were much better in terms of absorption by the body as compared to synthetic variants. The company, which currently has a turnover of around ₹ 180-200 crore, is looking to scale it up to ₹ 350-400 crore in the next 12-15 months.

“I always wanted to be on preventive side of health rather than curative side and we realised that lot of health issues can be sorted by focusing on nutrition. So, we started with our health drinks offering for the age group of 20-50 years and there was nothing aimed at this segment. We have been scaling up our product offerings over the last two-to-three years,” Gill told BusinessLine.

The company, which claims to be among the first nutrition brand in the country to be certified clean and received the Purity Award and Pesticide Free certificate from the US-based Clean Label Project, had recently raised $12 million in Series B funding.

OZiva currently has products spanning different categories including nutrition for everyday fitness, skin and hair among others. The products are formulated combining modern food science with the very basic concepts of Ayurveda. It is working on rolling out various nutrition products aimed across the different phases of the life of women including pregnancy, lactation and menopause.

“We currently have a small portfolio in kids’ nutrition and we are looking to expand that portfolio,” she said.

The company has been witnessing a steady demand for its products from Tier II, Tier III and Tier IV towns.

Nearly 70 per cent of its sales happen beyond Tier I cities and out of that (70 per cent) around 50 per cent is from Tier III and beyond. More than 97 per cent of its business comes through digital channel, she said.

The company is also looking to strengthen its offline presence. It currently has presence across 150 stores and plans to increase it to 1500 over the next one year.