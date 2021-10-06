Ozonetel raises $5 mn from Stakeboat Capital

Scripting a survival
Ozonetel, a cloud communication service provider, has raised $5 million in Series-A funding from Stakeboat Capital, a Bengaluru-based private equity fund.
Ozonetel said it would use the proceeds to expand its sales and marketing teams in the US.
“The company will soon be releasing its AI-driven unified channel experience management (UCXM) platform for voice and digital channels, empowering businesses to design and deliver consistent customer experience across communication channels,” an Ozonetel spokesperson said.
It had introduced CCaaS (contact and/or call centre as a service) in India in 2010 and caters to businesses ranging from large enterprises to startups. “Over one lakh call centre agents use Ozonetel’s CCaaS platform ‘CloudAgent’,” he said.
“The company’s cloud telephony platform handles more than 10 million calls per day. More than 10,000 developers use Ozonetel’s CPaaS (communications platform as a service) to integrate voice, SMS, WhatsApp and other communication channels into their products,” he said.
“This is a very important juncture for us to scale our business, and we are particularly looking to grow our footprint in the US. We plan to reach $100 million annual run rate in the next four years,” CSN Murthy, Founder and CEO of Ozonetel, said.
