Ozonetel ties up with Truecaller

Ozonetel, a cloud communication service, has signed an agreement with Truecaller to offer ‘Verified Business Caller ID’ (identification) solutions to its customers as part of its solutions suite.

Truecaller for Business helps businesses add brand identity, enable trust and safety for users, and enhance their calling efficiency with the ‘Verified Business Caller ID’ feature

“Most brands engage with potential and existing users by calling them up as their preferred medium. But due to a lack of identity and trust concerns, about 70 per cent of calls are ignored or rejected, impacting their brand image,” an Ozonetel executive said.

“Users are doubtful about these calls' legitimacy, purpose, and whether they are worth their time. Consequently, legitimate business calls are suffering,” he said.

A brand name, logo, call reason, category name, verified tick, and green badge with the ‘Verified Business Caller ID’ solution helps businesses stand out from the crowd, he felt.

“Users today are flooded with endless calls from unidentified numbers. The need to authenticate these calls is critical from a trust, safety and productivity perspective,” Priyam Bose, Global Head, Go-to-Market at Truecaller for Business, said.