Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), manufacturer of BharatBenz trucks and buses, has announced its entry into the used truck market under a new brand ‘BharatBenz Certified’.

BharatBenz Certified will undertake the refurbishment of pre-owned BharatBenz vehicles with a rigorous 125-point quality check that will lead to a thorough technical check, repair and restoration of vehicles. A detailed pre-delivery inspection (PDI) will be completed on the vehicles before despatch, said a statement.

All used BharatBenz vehicles repaired and restored to a near showroom condition by ‘BharatBenz Certified’ will come with a warranty of six months. Customers will have the option of going for a new annual maintenance contract (AMC) for their pre-owned BharatBenz trucks or even transferring the existing warranty and AMC from the previous owner.

Rajaram K, President, BharatBenz Marketing, Sales and Customer Service, DICV, said the launch was in response to the growing demand for used BharatBenz trucks in the country. “BharatBenz Certified will also be the catalyst for first-hand BharatBenz customers to upgrade their fleet,” he added.

Exchange programme

DICV also has a ‘BharatBenz Exchange’ programme, launched with the objective of providing customers, who owned CVs made by other brands, to shift to BharatBenz. While the programme has increased the sale of BharatBenz trucks in India since its launch in 2020, the newly introduced pre-owned brand complements it in utilising the longer lifecycle of BharatBenz vehicles.

In the pilot phase, BharatBenz Certified will be available at Trident Trucking, Bengaluru, and will be expanded quickly to all BharatBenz dealerships across the country. DICV, the wholly owned subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG, produces trucks under four brands — BharatBenz (domestic brand), Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner and Mitsubishi Fuso — at its Oragadam facility near Chennai.