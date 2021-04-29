Page Industries announces temporary suspension of operations in Karnataka

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Page Industries Limited, an exclusive licensee of Jockey International Inc (USA), has announced temporary suspension of its manufacturing operations in Karnataka.
The company in a regulatory filing to exchanges, said: “Considering the seriousness of the current Covid situation in India, especially in Karnataka, the company is temporarily suspending the manufacturing and operations except warehouse, elastics and raw material stores in Karnataka, with effect from April 30, 2021.”
Warehouses, elastics, raw material stores and other required departments including support functions are to operate with a minimum required number of employees by strictly following the Covid guidelines. The company said it has advised its employees not to travel and stay at home safely.
“The duration of the temporary suspension will depend upon improvement in the situation and health advisory by the government. Since, the manufacturing facilities have been shut down temporarily there will be an impact on production volumes during this period. We have enough inventory levels to carry us into the next couple of months. When the lockdown is lifted, manufacturing & operations will commence immediately with full capacity,” the release said.
Pursuant to Karnataka government’s modified order allowing units to operate at 50 percent capacity, Gokaldas Exports said “All our manufacturing units and offices located in Karnataka would recommence from April 29 with 50 per cent of our workforce during the lockdown period.”
