Page Industries posts ₹115.56 cr profit in Q4

Page Industries Limited, with strong demand pick-up across all its product categories, has posted 272.53 per cent higher profits at ₹115.56 crore profits for the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY 2020-21 as against ₹31.02 crore loss recorded in the same period last year.

The company’s income is higher by 60.80 per cent to ₹886.32 crore as against ₹551.19 crore in the same period last year.

Commenting on the results, Managing Director Sunder Genomal said, “This has been an unprecedented year for all of us. However, I am pleased to say that during this time, we were able to handle the operational challenges and come out as a stronger and more resilient organisation. Although the year started on a challenging note, we were quick to implement our business continuity plans resulting in one of the best quarter performances for the company in its history. We witnessed a strong demand pick-up across all our product categories.”

He added, “We have added 180 Exclusive Brand Outlets during the year and continue to strengthen our distribution channels. Our focus continues to be on strengthening our management team with the best talent and investing in digital transformation, technology and innovation in product design and development, marketing and brand building. There is also renewed focus in becoming more efficient and optimal in all aspects of the business, while at the same time taking care to eliminate any wasteful spend or activity. Given our strong and proven business model, wide product portfolio, efficient financial management and a very loyal customer base, we continue to remain very confident of our medium to long term prospects.”