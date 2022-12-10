Distrikt 9, the first luxury hotel in Palakkad and a flagship venture of the Indel Corporation, will start operations on December 31.

Located on the newly developed Salem-Kochi National Highway and facing the Western Ghat region of Malampuzha, Distrikt 9 has been built as per the Union Tourism Ministry’s specification for a 5-star hotel and will become Palakkad district’s first 5-star hotel once classification is over.

Umesh Mohanan, ED & CEO, Hotel Distrikt 9, said a new year event called ‘Midnight@9’, featuring performances by Masala Coffee, a band, along with a live DJ and other forms of entertainment will be organised on the day.

The boutique hotel with 40 rooms has a multi-cuisine restaurant, two banquet halls with 400 and 150 seats each, a conference hall, board room, a rooftop pool along with a gym. Umesh Mohanan said that food and beverage outlets, including the pool-side restaurant and rooftop grill, will be opened after the classification.

The hotel will seek to cater to travellers, tourists and business persons. It is close to major tourist destinations like Malampuzha Dam and is 50 km away from the Coimbatore international airport. It is also located near the Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad, industrial parks at Kanjikode and the industrial clusters planned as part of the proposed Kochi-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor.

Indel Corporation has a diverse portfolio of businesses including its flagship entity Indel Money, Indel Automotives, hospitality ventures (varying from 3 star and 4 star hotels), M Star Satellite, Trans India Insurance and various other commercial real estate projects.