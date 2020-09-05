Pallikkutam national awards for Startups announced

The first ever Pallikkutam national awards for startups in education was announced on Saturday via Zoom Meet in the presence of participants across the country.

The Delhi-based Harappa Education Pvt Ltd has won the golden award of Rs 1 lakh, the Kochi based Stellariz EdTech Solutions Pvt Ltd received the silver award of Rs 50,000 and Mumbai-based KidzByte Media Tech Pvt Ltd bagged the bronze award of Rs 25,000.

The award was instituted by Rajagiri Media in association with Kerala Startup Mission and sponsored by South Indian Bank as part of their CSR activities.

In all 89 entries were received from 14 states and they have brought in disruptive and frugal innovations in education providing scalable to free platforms for transforming education, the jury noted.

Saji Gopinath, CEO of Kerala Startup Mission pointed out that edtech startups in India have taken education to the next stage of growth and development especially during the pandemic outbreak. The Government and infrastructure is supportive of startups in education sector.

Management experts Ravindranath Kamath (Next Education), Arjun Mohan (upGrad), Rahul Savoor (Wadhwani Foundation) Aastha Grover, Head Start Up India Hub, Raphael TJ, Chief General Manager and Chief Information Office, South Indian Bank, Varghese Panthalookaran, Director Rajagiri Media addressed the gathering.