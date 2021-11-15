Palred Tech sees drop in Q2 net profit at ₹37 lakh

Palred Technologies, a consumer electronics and e-commerce company, has posted a lower consolidated net profit of ₹37 lakh in the quarter-ended September as against ₹1.19 crore in the same quarter previous year.

Its revenue for the second quarter stood at ₹47.19 crore (₹39.31 crore).

The company registered a consolidated net profit of ₹61 lakh in the first half of the financial year as against ₹1.49 crore in the same period previous year.

It posted a consolidated revenue of ₹74.72 crore in the first half as against ₹53.94 crore in the comparable quarter previous year.

pTron, the electronics accessories brand of Palred Technologies, registered a spurt in sales in the first half. The number of units sold went up from 12.93 lakhs in the first half of 2020-21 to 21.63 lakh units in the first two quarters of the current financial year.