The cumulative coal stocks at thermal power plants, mine pitheads and in transit stood at 103 million tonnes (MT) as of July 16 compared with 76.85 MT last year, Coal Ministry said on Tuesday.

As on July 16 , 2023, thermal power plant (TPP) end coal stock stands at 33.46 MT, which is 28 per cent higher compared with the corresponding period of last financial year, the Ministry said.

“Coal availability at all locations including pithead coal stock at mine end, stock in transit and TPPs is 103 MT as against 76.85 MT last year, which is 34 per cent higher. The Ministry is also closely coordinating with all Central and State Gencos and there is absolutely no shortage of coal for the power sector,” it added.

Advance planning

Coal production during July, 2023, has been much higher than the corresponding period last year, which has been made possible through mine-wise advance planning for the monsoon season.

Coal companies have undertaken construction of cemented roads for uninterrupted evacuation from larger mines. Transportation from nine coal mines to railway sidings has been started through mechanised coal handling plants.

Coal companies have also planned to extract coal from upper seams, resultantly coal production from April 1 to July 16 has been 258.57 MT as against 236.69 MT last year.

Coal dispatches

Coal dispatches to the power sector was 233 MT as against 224 MT last year. In fact, due to substantial availability, coal companies have supplied huge additional quantities to the non-regulated sector during this period. It may also be noted that the growth in thermal power generation this year is only 2.04 per cent whereas growth in coal production has been over 9 per cent.

As regards availability of railway rakes is concerned, adequate rakes are being made available by the Ministry of Railways for all the subsidiaries, paving the way for sufficient availability of coal stocks at thermal power plants.