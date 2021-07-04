Panacea Biotec receives licence to produce Sputnik V vaccine at Himachal Pradesh

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Panacea Biotec has announced it has received manufacturing licence from Drugs Controller General India for Covid-19 vaccine - Sputnik V.
The company, a vaccine and pharmaceutical producer, has a collaboration with Russian Direct Investment Fund and the licence is a necessary condition for using Sputnik V produced by Panacea Biotec in India.
The batches produced at Panacea Biotec’s facilities at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh were earlier shipped to the Gamaleya Center in Russia for quality control. These have successfully passed all the checks for quality parameters both at the Gamaleya Center in Russia and at the Central Drug Laboratory, Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh.
Sputnik V was registered in India under the emergency use authorisation procedure on April 12 and for vaccination against Covid-19 that started on May 14. Sputnik V has been registered in 67 countries.
The vaccine is based on human adenoviral vectors and uses two different vectors for the two shots in a course of vaccination, providing immunity with a longer duration.
Also read:Sputnik Light: Dr Reddy’s allowed to submit data of Russian Phase-III trials
Dr Rajesh Jain, Managing Director, Panacea Biotec, in a regulatory filing with BSE said, “Panacea Biotec has obtained the manufacturing licence to produce Sputnik V vaccine in India. We thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government of India for timely handholding and expediting clearances to enable ‘Make in India’ vaccines.”
The safety, efficacy and lack of negative long-term effects of adenoviral vaccines have been proven by more than 250 clinical studies over two decades.
SputnikV can be stored at +2° to +8°C, means it can be stored in a conventional refrigerator and does not need additional cold-chain infrastructure. The vaccine is priced at about $10 per shot.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
Investors with a high-risk appetite can consider subscribing to the issue
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
Five poems from Sudeep Sen’s new collection of poetry, prose and photography
Euro 2020 is on. This week’s quiz is all about the premier tournament and its storied history
There is no reason why the menstrual cup — a cost-effective, liberating and safe product for managing women’s ...
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...