The Systems Solutions division of Panasonic Life Solutions India is betting big on providing end-to-end solutions to B2B consumers to ramp up growth. The division, which forayed into the services space around four years back, is likely to bring in revenues close to ₹350 crore by March 2023.

According to Vijay Wadhwan, director of Systems Solutions Division, Panasonic, the segment has been growing at a CAGR of around 10-15 per cent year on year and is likely to sustain the momentum backed by its emphasis on offering end-to-end solutions to its customers.

Digital, remote solutions

The Systems Solution Division (SSD) offers surveillance-IP solutions, professional displays, projectors, toughbook devices, digital solutions and professional remote solutions among others. It aims to drive innovation in the supply chain, public services, infrastructure and entertainment sectors among others.

“We got onto this (providing solutions bundled with products) journey around four years back and then the pandemic happened and it became more relevant. Selling only product was not relevant so we got into solutions,” Wadhwan told businessline.

Products, services

Under its products and solutions portfolio, it offers ruggedised mobile computing devices including toughbook, laptops and tablets; communication solutions that include PBX/ SIP, meeting room management, etc; professional camera solutions entailing broadcasting cameras and solutions like Kairos; visual system solutions and surveillance solutions.

“We started with displays and signage solutions and then we went ahead and created more solutions on broadcasting side including IP based video management system. For our toughbooks we are working with ecosystem partners for end to end solutions,” he said.

Security solutions

The company has forayed into complete security solutions. Though it is currently a small part of its overall business but it plans to focus on the segment for the next two-to-three years to scale it up further. It is looking to focus on IT, ITeS, hospitals and government sector for implementing its security solutions.

“In the last seven-to-eight years we have worked on a lot of smart cities in Ludhiana, Bangalore etc, we will focus on these cities to implement our security solutions,” he said.

The company’s foray into providing solutions is backed by its well knit presence across the country. It has around 250 service centres which can “easily service the customers”.