Panasonic India launches new Icon AC range; partners with Flipkart

Galaxy Z Flip review: An innovative head-turner of a phone
Samsung’s second folding phone is a bit of a novelty but also surprisingly fun to use though perhaps not ...
Panasonic India on Monday launched its new Panasonic ICON AC series with Flipkart. This includes the entire range of fixed speed and inverter 5 star and 3 star split ACs and will be available on Flipkart, the company said in a statement. Customers can avail an additional discount of ₹1,500 on Citi Bank Credit Cards during ‘Flipkart Cooling Days’ from 27-29 March 2020, it said.
“Panasonic’s cutting-edge Japanese technology with Flipkart’s remarkable reach across the country, is a great combination to delight consumers with the best in class ACs. Panasonic is happy to launch its ICON AC range with Flipkart to offer best in class air conditioning experience across all weather conditions in India,” said Gaurav Sah, Business Head, Air Conditioners Group, Panasonic India.
Panasonic ICON AC range has been designed keeping in mind the extreme climatic conditions in India, and delivers cooling at high temperatures even at 52 degrees with the added advantage of offering cleaner air with PM2.5 filtrations, the company said. The range also comes with ‘Shield blu’ coating that prevents leakage and enhances durability in high humidity coastal areas while delivering power efficiency with an ISEER rating of 4.6 for 5 star models, it claimed.
Along with the new ICON AC series, Panasonic also offers its connected ACs under the Miraie series on Flipkart. Panasonic’s Connected ACs seamlessly connects with the user’s smartphone and can be operated from anywhere using the Miraie App, Panasonic’s AI and IoT enabled platform. “With this partnership coming right ahead of the summer season, consumers across the country will be able to access and afford smart ACs with our extensive supply chain and affordable payment constructs such as No Cost EMI, Debit Card EMI etc., in a win-win situation for all,” said Hari Kumar, Head, TVs & Appliances at Flipkart.
Samsung’s second folding phone is a bit of a novelty but also surprisingly fun to use though perhaps not ...
Not that much stands out on this nice and very middle-of-the-road smartphone but it has a nice set of cameras ...
Those who have recovered from mental illness need to be mainstreamed
Her life is a drive off the beaten track, and it has not been easy
Stock markets across the world have fallen like ninepins in the past month, amid fears of an economic slowdown ...
Government targets 10 per cent ethanol blending by 2022. But this year it is set to drop to 4 per cent from ...
The stock of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC Ltd.) has slipped below the important ...
Planning to buy a house? We take you through the decision-making process, show you the hidden costs you need ...
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...