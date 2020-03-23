Panasonic India launches new Icon AC range; partners with Flipkart

Panasonic India on Monday launched its new Panasonic ICON AC series with Flipkart. This includes the entire range of fixed speed and inverter 5 star and 3 star split ACs and will be available on Flipkart, the company said in a statement. Customers can avail an additional discount of ₹1,500 on Citi Bank Credit Cards during ‘Flipkart Cooling Days’ from 27-29 March 2020, it said.

“Panasonic’s cutting-edge Japanese technology with Flipkart’s remarkable reach across the country, is a great combination to delight consumers with the best in class ACs. Panasonic is happy to launch its ICON AC range with Flipkart to offer best in class air conditioning experience across all weather conditions in India,” said Gaurav Sah, Business Head, Air Conditioners Group, Panasonic India.

Panasonic ICON AC range has been designed keeping in mind the extreme climatic conditions in India, and delivers cooling at high temperatures even at 52 degrees with the added advantage of offering cleaner air with PM2.5 filtrations, the company said. The range also comes with ‘Shield blu’ coating that prevents leakage and enhances durability in high humidity coastal areas while delivering power efficiency with an ISEER rating of 4.6 for 5 star models, it claimed.

Along with the new ICON AC series, Panasonic also offers its connected ACs under the Miraie series on Flipkart. Panasonic’s Connected ACs seamlessly connects with the user’s smartphone and can be operated from anywhere using the Miraie App, Panasonic’s AI and IoT enabled platform. “With this partnership coming right ahead of the summer season, consumers across the country will be able to access and afford smart ACs with our extensive supply chain and affordable payment constructs such as No Cost EMI, Debit Card EMI etc., in a win-win situation for all,” said Hari Kumar, Head, TVs & Appliances at Flipkart.