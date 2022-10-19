Panasonic India is targeting ₹11,000 crore this year, buoyed by the uptick in demand for consumer durables. The electronics major is eyeing to increase its market shares across categories with double-digit growth.

"Easy access to consumer finance in smaller towns has led the consumers prefer products that are a level up than what they would originally buy. For example, consumers are moving from two to three-star ACs and seven to eight-kg washing machines in smaller towns," Manish Sharma, chairman of Panasonic Life Solutions India and South Asia, told BusinessLine.

The company has a market share of 7.5 to 8 per cent in the air conditioner market, and is planning to increase it to 10 per cent in the next 18 months.

"We are among the top in the market shares of Air-Conditioners and dominant in connected ACs which has helped us rapidly improve sales of 4 and 5-star air-conditioners. Over the last two years, we have learned that the products irrespective of the categories have to be smart and accessible for people easily," said Sharma.

Festive demand spike

The company has witnessed increased traction in high-end products during the festival season and the sales were back to pre-coronavirus levels during and off the festival season.

"4K televisions are doing well with 35 to 36 per cent, while the basic televisions sales have become flatter throughout the year," said Sharma. We are anticipating double-digit growth in every category, but the specific high-end category is much bigger," said Sharma.

Smaller towns demand newer tech

The company has witnessed smaller-town consumers upgrading their purchases to the latest technology products.

While digitalisation has accelerated the growth in demand and sales, the rise in inflation and commodity prices has been a concern, "The low penetration rate of appliances in our country with just 6.5 per cent AC penetration in households is a missed opportunity. We are helping our suppliers to establish manufacturing and with the PLI initiative people are participating. The trade-off has been positive as the demand is still there," said Sharma

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit