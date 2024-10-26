Panasonic Life Solutions India, a technology company has partnered with Beyond Next Ventures, Zinnov, and Dentsu to launch the second cohort of the Panasonic Ignition startup accelerator program.

This initiative enables Panasonic to identify potential investment opportunities through the Panasonic KURASHI Visionary Fund (PKVF), notes Kunio Gohara, Chief Transformation Officer (CTRO) and Head of the CVC Office at Panasonic Corporation.

Through this collaboration, Panasonic is not only adapting to change but also actively shaping the future of consumer technology and lifestyles in India and beyond.

The selected startups will receive potential investment, access to masterclasses, expert mentorship, and support in product strategy and growth, the company stated.

For its second edition, the company has chosen to focus on understanding and adapting to the evolving lifestyle changes of Indian consumers over the next few years as its theme, to create personalized and holistic solutions that enhance overall well-being and upgrade lifestyles.

Manish Misra, Chief Innovation Officer at Panasonic Life Solutions India, explained how Panasonic selects themes for its accelerator program, “Last year, we focused on B2B energy management, aligning with a specific business division. This year, we chose a different division to address evolving consumer needs in lifestyle. Next year, the theme may shift again,” Misra told businessline.

The startups are shortlisted in collaboration with venture capital (VC) and firms that have a deep understanding of the startup ecosystem, particularly local VCs.

Also read: Panasonic Avionics opens new software design and development facility in Pune

In its first edition, Panasonic Life Solutions received over 130 applications and shortlisted 12 startups, selecting Enlite and Clairco as the winners.

Enlite specializes in AI-enabled wireless building management systems, while Clairco focuses on IoT-based smart air purification devices and space optimization solutions.

Both startups are currently engaged in strategic customer trials, with Panasonic Holdings Corporation simultaneously conducting formal investment due diligence.