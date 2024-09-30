Panasonic and T-Hub have signed an agreement to work on accelerating commercialisation of the former’s Nessum High Definition – Power Line Communication (HD-PLC) Technology in India.

Nessum HD-PLC Technology offers a cost-effective solution for data communication over existing wires, reducing the need for additional wiring when creating smart spaces. The technology has been successfully implemented in numerous commercial and residential projects across Japan and Europe.

“As India emerges as a global innovation hub, we aim to create opportunities that benefit both Japanese and Indian technology companies by leveraging Panasonic’s advanced Nessum Technology,” Kotaro Matsuo, Chief Engineer/Marketing Manager at Panasonic Holdings, said. T-Hub will help Panasonic in identifying relevant startup partners for the successful adoption and commercialisation of Nessum Technology.

“Nessum HD-PLC enables cost-effective data transfer over existing wired cables. It is particularly beneficial in challenging environments such as concrete or metal structures, underground spaces, tunnels, smart cities, and elevators,” Manish Misra, Chief Innovation Officer, Panasonic Life Solutions India, said.

Innovation challenge

The two organisations will conduct an Innovation challenge, calling for entries from startups to tap the Nessum HD-PLC Technology, according to T-HUB Chief Executive Officer Mahankali Srinivas Rao.

The programme will include roadshows in major cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad, culminating in a Demo Day at T-Hub in December 2024, where selected startups will pitch their solutions for potential collaboration with Panasonic.