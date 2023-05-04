Supply chain software leader, Pando, has raised Series B funding of $30 million, bringing the total capital raised so far to $45 million.

The round was led by Iron Pillar and Uncorrelated Ventures, along with participation from existing investors Nexus Venture Partners, Chiratae Ventures and Next47. Several American CEOs and angel investors also participated in the round, including David Dorman, Chairman of CVS Health and Director on the Boards of Dell and Paypal; Tom Noonan, Director on the Boards of New York Stock Exchange and SalesLoft; Scott Kirk of Bain Capital; Paul Brown of Dunkin’, Baskin-Robbins and Neiman Marcus; Nick Mehta of Gainsight; and Amar Goel of Pubmatic.

Pando is a supply chain technology company with its AI-powered, no-code Fulfilment Cloud platform. Pando’s Fulfilment Cloud provides manufacturers, retailers, and 3PLs with a single pane of glass to streamline the end-to-end order-to-fulfilment process, to improve service levels and reduce the carbon footprint and costs. The fresh funds will be used to drive Pando’s growth across geographies and industries.

Mohanjit Jolly, Partner at Iron Pillar who led the Series B, believes that Pando is uniquely positioned to be a global leader in this growing category. “The Logistics Tech market is ripe for disruption – there is high demand caused by volatility, legacy competition that is trying to catch up, and a trend towards bundling point solutions. Pando addresses the problem holistically and, with its world-class talent in India and the US, takes a global view to IP-led product development. Their growth with multiple Fortune 500 companies is testimony to the quality of the product and management team, but their focus on building a large long-term business is what got us excited to partner with Abhijeet and Nitin. Iron Pillar is eager to leverage its global network of customers, partners, strategic capital and more to help accelerate Pando’s journey,” he added.

Pando’s recently launched Fulfillment Cloud is a ‘single pane of glass’ to streamline the order-to-fulfillment process of manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and 3PLs (third party logistics). The company has helped reduce carbon footprint and costs for several Fortune 500 enterprises such as Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Nestle, Nivea, Accuride, Danaher, Perfetti Van Melle, and BP Castrol.

“Pando’s Fulfillment Cloud has been proven across several industries in the last few years, with strong revenue growth, marquee customer logos, high CSATs, and a fully built-out enterprise-grade platform. Pando is now expanding into new industries and geographies, especially the US,” said Abhishek Sharma, Managing Director at Nexus Venture Partners who seeded the company in 2018.

“Most of the brands we love and live with are weighed down by legacy logistics tools that make their products less affordable, accessible and eco-friendly. Pando’s platform allows these brands to automate manual processes, modernise legacy systems and plug the gaps between tools without multi-year transformations, delivering change here and now,” said Nitin Jayakrishnan, Pando’s CEO.

Pando’s CTO, Abhijeet Manohar said, “Whether we take HRMS, CRM, ITSM or SCM – ultimately, enterprise processes are data problems. Enterprises are struggling to piece together a comprehensive view of their supply chain. Just like how the world evolved from legacy applications to new-age cloud technology in these categories, supply chain software is evolving towards Pando.”