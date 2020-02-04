Companies

Pankaj Sharma appointed Director of Consumer Products Division, L’Oreal India

Usha Nair Mumbai | Updated on February 04, 2020 Published on February 04, 2020

He replaces Aseem Kaushik

L’Oreal India has appointed Pankaj Sharma as Director, Consumer Products Division.

He is a veteran with L’Oreal and previously head of the Garnier & Maybelline New York brands. He also had a stint in Singapore, for the growth of Garnier in South Asia.

He will focus on expanding L’Oreal’s footprint through new growth drivers like e-commerce and building brand salience.

Pankaj has replaced Aseem Kaushik, who will now head the Professional Products division in the Asia-Pacific region, in Hong Kong.

Speaking about the development, Amit Jain, Managing Director , L’Oreal India, said, “I am delighted to welcome Pankaj as Director. His international experience, combined with his commercial and marketing expertise, will help accelerate L’Oreal India’s transformation into a BeautyTech company while reinforcing our positioning as India’s beauty advisor.”

