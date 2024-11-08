Haldiram Bhujiawala on Friday announced the successful closure of its private placement round, with Pantomath’s Bharat Value Fund (BVF) investing ₹235 crore in the company for a minority stake.

The Kolkata-based company retails its products under the brand name Prabhuji, offering a broad product portfolio with strong brand recognition, especially in the Eastern and the North-Eastern markets. It also runs quick service restaurants in West Bengal and North-Eastern states.

The company will use the funds to expand its manufacturing and markets outside East and North-East India.

Speaking about its investments in the company, Madhu Lunawat, CIO of Bharat Value Fund, said, “We are pleased to partner with Haldiram Bhujiawala. With over six decades of market insight , the company has a deep understanding of consumer behavior and market trends.”

According to Lunawat, the new generation’s sharp focus on Prabhuji is particularly noteworthy. “We are highly optimistic about the food, FMCG, and consumer goods sectors, and Haldiram is well-positioned to achieve substantial growth in the years ahead,” she added. .

According to a company statement, the snacks market, one of the fastest-growing sectors in India, was estimated to be worth ₹426 billion in FY24 and is expected to reach around ₹955 billion by FY32, registering a CAGR of 11 per cent. Organised players in this market, who enjoy a substantial market share, are expected to be the key contributors to this growth.

Manish Agarwal, Managing Director, Haldiram Bhujiawala, said, “Leveraging our industry insights alongside BVF’s support, we are strategically positioned to enhance shareholder value and drive growth. This partnership lays a solid foundation for generating long-term economic benefits, ensuring a prosperous future for all stakeholders.”

BVF is one of the prominent fund houses in the mid-market sector. Haldiram marks the BVF’s 6th overall investment and 3rd investment in consumer space within the last three months. Earlier in the last month, BVF invested in a personal hygiene brand, BumTum (Millennium Babycare), and consumer durables company, Aniket Metals, amongst others.

Haldiram Bhujiawala has a mix of its retail business as well as distribution business. The company has a distribution network of approximately 2,000 distributors servicing more than 200,000 retailers across the country. It operates as many as 19 retail outlets and around 60 franchise stores establishing its direct consumer reach.

It operates three manufacturing units with a combined capacity of 6,035 Metric Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA).