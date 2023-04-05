The American pizza chain, Papa John’s, is re-entering India. The company said it is expanding its partnership with PJP Investments Group, one of its longest-tenured international franchisee partners, to open 650 restaurants in India by 2033. The first of these new restaurants are scheduled to open in 2024 in Bangalore, followed by openings in other cities in South India and then across the country, it added.

It stated that India is an attractive market for the brand given its significant size, burgeoning income, and rising aspirations of its middle class.

This is expected to intensify competition in the fast-growing pizza segment with key players, including Domino’s Pizza and Pizza Hut. Papa Johns had earlier entered India in 2011 with another franchise but decided to shut down restaurants by 2017-18

Also read: Quick service restaurants look for a bigger slice of pizza market in small towns

In a statement, Papa John’s Chief International and Development Officer, Amanda Clark said, “Papa John’s global momentum continues, in partnership with seasoned, successful restaurant operators like PJP Investments, with which we first partnered to expand into the UAE in 2005. We are excited that their commitment to the flawless execution of Papa John’s high standards is now being brought to India.”

PJP Investments Group is owned by Levant Capital, a Dubai-based, leading private equity investment firm. It currently operates more than 100 Papa John’s restaurants across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan. Led by CEO Tapan Vaidya, PJP is among the first Papa John’s international franchisees to adopt a new, more modern design for international restaurants that are elevating the Papa John’s experience around the globe.

Also read: Cut in household expenses dampens QSR growth

“We are excited to bring the “Better Ingredients. Better Pizza” promise of Papa John’s to pizza lovers in India. Building on the success of our partnership with Papa John’s in the Middle East, this expansion of the renowned brand in South Asia will introduce an enormous new customer base to the superior quality pizza that can come only from high-quality ingredients and our fresh, never-frozen original dough,” added Vaidya.

Within the next 10 years, PJP Investments plans to operate nearly 1,000 Papa John’s restaurants. In recent years, Papa John’s has roped in new international franchisees to expand in markets, such as China, and has also expanded agreements with existing franchisees.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit