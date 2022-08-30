Parag Kulkarni to take charge as Senior Vice President of A.O. Smith’s international business

A.O. Smith, a global water technology company headquartered in the USA, has announced Parag Kulkarni to be the new Senior Vice President of the company’s international business and will take charge of his new role from September 1, 2022.

Kulkarni will lead the international business units in Europe, Turkey, and Vietnam while continuing to serve in his role as President of the India business. Parag joined A.O. Smith in 2015 after serving in several leadership roles with other major manufacturing companies. He is currently the Managing Director, A.O. Smith India Water Products Pvt. Ltd.

Kevin Wheeler, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of A.O. Smith Corporation, said, “We are happy to welcome Parag to our global leadership team. Parag has been critical to the success of the A.O. Smith brand in India. He has played a key role in establishing the company’s position as a premium, innovative brand for water heaters and water purifiers and will bring extensive global experience to this new, expanded role. This will be invaluable to the international business operations of A.O. Smith as the company moves forward with its strategic growth opportunities in these international markets.”

“My focus in this new role will be to continue to innovate by bringing high-quality water technology solutions to our customers and growing the business in these international markets with support from our locally focused business teams,” said Kulkarni.

A.O. Smith Corporation is a manufacturer of residential and commercial water heating equipment and boilers and is also a manufacturer of water treatment products.