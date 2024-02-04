Wires manufacturer Paramount Cables has reported a 54 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at ₹22.03 crore in the December quarter of the current fiscal, boosted by higher income.
It had posted a net profit of ₹14.32 crore during the October-December quarter in the preceding financial year, the company said in an exchange filing on Saturday.
The company's total income rose to ₹285.83 crore, up 29 per cent from ₹221.99 crore in the year-ago period.
It's expenses stood at ₹263.77 crore as against ₹207.68 crore year on year.
Paramount Cables manufactures multi-core cables, low and high-voltage cables, besides extra-high-voltage cables for industrial applications.