Paras Aerospace to launch drone IT product for data processing

Drone ecosystem company Paras Aerospace has said that it qualifies in all the three categories of PLI (productivity-linked incentive) scheme — equipment manufacturing, component making and software.

The PLI scheme is intended to catalyse growth in the drone sector and is another step towards the Atmanirbhar Bharat. “The drone industry is happy to receive enhanced attention and a PLI of 20 per cent for three consecutive years,” the company CEO Pankaj Akula said in a press statement.

The central government has made an exception only for the drone industry and has kept the PLI rate constant at 20 per cent for three years. Under the overall PLI regime, the rate in other sectors reduces every year.

Paras Aerospace also said it is launching the PARAS.AI Drone IT product which will enable the data processing requirements of the powerline, solar, wind, mining, industrial perimeter and pipeline inspection

Paras Aerospace has in its portfolio of products, UAV sub-systems including multispectral cameras, electro-optic cameras, gimbals, ground control station platforms, power control systems, autopilots, emergency recovery systems, spraying systems, trackers, AI software to qualify from the drone components list. The list of eligible components may be expanded by the government as drone technology evolves and Paras Aerospace aims high to manufacture all the subsystems in the list for enabling technologies in the Indian market.