Parenting platform BabyChakra acquires Tinystep

Parenting platform BabyChakra has announced the acquisition of regional parenting network, Tinystep to further strengthen its growth across the country. This is BabyChakra’s first acquisition.

With this acquisition, the company will expand its regional footprint by providing in-depth access to a robust network of parents across nine languages. BabyChakra is aiming to reach 75 million mothers by the end of 2022.

Founded by Naiyya Saggi, BabyChakra is a part of beauty unicorn Good Glamm Group. Naiyya is also co-founder of the Good Glamm Group along with Founder & CEO, Darpan Sanghvi and Co-founder, Priyanka Gill.

Wide language reach

Since its inception in 2015, the Bengaluru-based healthcare and parenting network Tinystep has provided information and advice across a wide network of parents. It has a parenting social follower base of five million followers engaging in nine different languages including Hindi, Marathi, Bangla, Tamil, Kannada, Gujarati, Malayalam, Telugu and Punjabi. Following this deal, Tinystep will merge its social assets with BabyChakra’s existing platform.

BabyChakra currently has a reach of 39 million mothers and 10,000 doctors. Through this social asset buyout, BabyChakra has also acquired a base of 40,000 multilingual content assets.

It has earmarked ₹100 crore in “building India’s largest mom-baby content to commerce platform over the next three years,” the company said in an official release. “By acquiring Tinystep, Baby Chakra makes significant progress towards its aspiration to reach 75 million mothers and achieve its goal.”

‘Deeper personalised care’

Saggi said, “The regional reach of Tinystep’s digital & social assets will help BabyChakra reach out to newer user bases with deeper, more personalised care. This is a collaboration that will accelerate our vision of being a trusted care partner to every mom and child in India.”

Suhail Abidi, Founder, Tinystep said, “We started Tinystep with the vision of leveraging community and content to drive commerce. BabyChakra is the perfect place to take this vision forward, helping Tinystep increase its reach and impact, and I am happy that Tinystep has found a great new home.”

Abidi will be exiting and starting a new venture.