Parexel to step up focus on clinical trials market in India

Parexel is planning to step up focus on tapping clinical trials potential in the domestic market and has also set up a business development team, according to Sanjay Vyas, Executive Vice President, India Country Head and Managing Director, Parexel.

“There was a time when India was a back office. But now, we are seeing a big shift and India has become a front office for clinical research. We need not recreate the whole cycle here as we are already a mini Contract Research Orgnisation (CRO),” Vyas told Business Line in an interaction.

Development of medicines

The US-based Parexel, one of the largest clinical research organisations, supporting the development of innovative new medicines to improve the health of patients, has a workforce of 6000 in India with 18 plus clinical functions. India’s operations support the global, local and regional studies being conducted. Its operations are now in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chandigarh with some presence in Mumbai.

After a lull during the Covid-19 peak period (for about last two years), clinical trials of molecules have been picking up again. “As of now, there are about 100 plus molecules in various stages of trials in the country. Parexel has a share of over 15 per cent in this,’”Vyas said.

Conducting trials

About eight years back, India had conducted about 800 trials per year, but had lost much of the market to countries including China and Taiwan.

“But Government regulations announced in 2019 provided great clarity and transparency by protecting the interests of all stakeholders which is pushing up the number of trials again,’‘ Vyas said, adding: “If early stage trials of molecules of foreign drug-makers are permitted by Indian regulator, it will further boost up the market here.’‘

Parexel is also focussing on conducting trials in a decentralised and hybrid model, which is both cost-effective and volunteer-friendly. About 15 per cent of total trials being conducted globally are now in decentralised/hybrid mode.