Parikh family sells ZCL Chemicals to Advent for ₹2,000 crore

Parikh Family, founder and promoters of ZCL Chemicals Ltd (ZCL), has sold its the entire stake in the company to Advent International, for ₹2,000 crore.
The family has completely exited ZCL. Further, Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia (MSPEA), which had acquired a stake in ZCL for ₹150 crore in 2016, has also exited ZCL for ₹390 crore, the company said in a statement today.
On Tuesday, BusinessLine had reported that Advent International had acquired the entire stake in Mumbai-headquartered ZCL Chemicals Ltd (formerly known as Zandu Chemicals Ltd), a move that also marks the exit of Morgan Stanley Private Equity Asia from the firm.
Formerly known as Zandu Chemicals Ltd, ZCL has been one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical companies in the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients space in India. APIs are the ingredients for manufacturing drugs.
“ZCL has emerged as India’s fastest growing pharmaceutical company in the last 12 years. We are excited to achieve this strategic outcome for ZCL and its investors through this divestment,” said Nihar Parikh, Founder and Promoter of ZCL, said.
ZCL, which is a debt-free company as on date with surplus cash reserves, has posted a compounded annual growth rate of 52.64 per cent in terms of its valuation for the last 12 years.
