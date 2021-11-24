Park+ raises $25 million in Series B funding

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Park+, a super app for car users on Wednesday announced that it has raised $25 million in a Series B funding round co-led by Sequoia Capital India, Matrix Partners India and Epiq Capital.
Existing and new investors, including AdvantEdge, Fund II - A Series of Somani Investments LP and Motherson Lease Solution Limited, also participated in the round.
Park+ had previously raised $11 million in Series A funding co-led by Sequoia Capital India and Matrix Partners India. Angel investors like Ashish Hemrajani (BookMyShow), Deep Kalra (MakeMyTrip), Kunal Shah (Cred), Ashneer Grover (BharatPe) and Kunal Bahl (Snapdeal) had also participated earlier.
Founded by Amit Lakhotia, Park+ is a comprehensive, one-stop ecosystem that solves the daily challenges faced by car owners ranging from parking, FASTag management, car insurance, to advanced and automated vehicle access control systems in malls, corporate parks and residential apartments.
The start-up is planning to utilise the fresh funds to strengthen its core technology and build out innovative solutions for cars and car owners that can solve all their pain points on a single platform.
It is aiming to scale the number of cars on the platform from around 6to 15 per cent of all cars in India in the next three quarters with aggressive geographical expansion following the latest capital infusion. It is also planning to drive a deeper consumer adoption of various services on the app by investing in the overall ecosystem for car owners.
Amit Lakhotia, Founder & CEO, Park+ said, “Post Covid, there is a strong shift away from public transport and shared mobility, with growing preference for personal vehicles.”
“Park+ is committed to revolutionise how car-related services are offered and managed in India. The continued trust of our investors will help us strengthen our plans of expansions, hire and deploy skilled operational teams and build strong offerings on top of our existing services, providing a 360-degree experience for car owners across the country,” added Lakhotia.
Park+ has also established as one of the largest non banking FASTag service providers in the country, with a presence across 600 cities/ towns in India.
Park+ access control and parking automation solutions are deployed at prime locations including airports, malls and over 3,000 residential apartment gates.
Recording over two million app installs in less than 12 months , Park+ has seen tremendous growth since its inception. It has over 90,000 bookable spots in Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...