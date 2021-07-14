Parle Agro enters dairy segment with flavoured milk

Home-grown beverage company Parle Agro has entered the dairy segment with the launch of flavoured milk products under the brand Smoodh.

Nadia Chauhan, Joint Managing Director and CMO, Parle Agro said, “Years of dedicated R&D have gone into developing this incredible product. As one of India’s leading beverage companies that has always been led by innovations, it has been a conscious effort to bring Indian consumers high-quality and rich-in-taste products at the best value. Smoodh is in sync with this very vision.”

The branded flavoured milk market in India is pegged at about ₹800 crore. Parle Agro expects it to grow to about ₹5,000 crore in the next four years.

Smoodh will be available in Chocolate Milk and Toffee Caramel variants in 85-ml tetrapak cartons at ₹10 each, according to a company statement.

“Smood is the only brand in the flavoured milk category priced at an incredible value of ₹10. This gives Parle Agro the opportunity to break the pricing barrier, a factor that has hampered the growth of the flavoured milk category in India,” the statement added.