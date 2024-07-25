Biscuit brand Parle continues to be the most chosen in-home brand according to the latest edition of the annual Brand Footprint Report released by Kantar. The report ranks brands based on Consumer Reach Points (CRP’s).

CRP considers the actual purchase made by consumers and the frequency at which these purchases are made in a calendar year. The report measures CRPS of 445 brands.

“ With a CRP score of 7980 million, Parle holds the top spot as the most chosen in-home brand for a record 12 th year in a row,” the report noted. Other brands in the top five rankings include Britannia, Amul, Clinic Plus and Tata Consumer Products.

The report also stated that the overall Consumer Reach Points (CRP’s) have increased almost 33 per cent in the last five years.

Seven brands in the top 25 in-home rankings witnessed more than 20 per cent penetration increase in the last decade. This includes Britannia followed by Surf Excel, Sunfeast, Haldiram’s, Patanjali, Brooke Bond and Vim.

K Ramakrishnan, Managing Director- South Asia, Worldpanel Division at Kantar, said, “Consumer choice is a very reliable strength test for a brand across market conditions and Brand Footprint has been a widely acclaimed ranking system to measure this for over a decade now. As we see over the years, consumers are making increasing trips for purchase and that adds their options and in-turn, their choice. This is reflected in the constant increase in CRP’s. We also introduced an out of home rankings last year as OOH consumption is on the rise and has different choice triggers.”

In terms of out-of-home rankings, Britannia leads the way with 628 million CRP’s. It is followed by Haldiram’s, Cadbury, Balaji and Parle. The top 5 rankings are all snacking brands and remain the same as 2023, it added.