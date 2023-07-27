Biscuit brand Parle continues to be the “most-chosen” in-home brand among fast moving consumer products (FMCG) for a record 11th year, according to the Kantar Brand Footprint India 2023 report released on Thursday. Britannia leads the way in the most chosen out-of-home (OOH) brand category, a metric included in this year’s ranking.

Kantar’s report ranks the most chosen (in-home and out-of-home) FMCG brands based on consumer reach points (CRP’s). CRP considers the actual purchase made by consumers and the frequency at which these purchases are made in a calendar year

“With a CRP score of 7,449 million, Parle holds the top spot for a record 11th year in a row, followed by Britannia, Amul, Clinic Plus and Tata Consumer Products,” the statement added. Nandini, Colgate, Surf Excel, Aavin and Sunfeast were the other brands that made it to the most chosen in-home FMCG brands of India rankings. Balaji, Lux, Sunsilk, Nirma joined the Billion CRP club in 2022.

K. Ramakrishnan, Managing Director- South Asia, Worldpanel Division at Kantar said, “As we see over the years, consumers are making increasing trips for purchase and that adds their options and in turn their choice. This is reflected in the constant increase in CRPS we observe. As purchases for out of home consumption are on the rise and seem to have different choice triggers, we found it necessary to introduce a ranking specifically for these categories, where there is a significant out of home component.”

Britannia bagged the top spot in the OOH brand rankings with 498 million CRP’s. It was followed by Haldiram’s, Cadbury, Balaji and Parle.. The five most chosen OOH beverage brands in India are Frooti, Thums Up, Amul, Maaza, & Sprite, the statement added