Passenger car makers Hyundai, Toyota, Nissan report decline in August sales

Country’s second largest passenger vehicles manufacturer Hyundai Motor India has reported a decline of more than two per cent in its domestic wholesales on monthly basis to 46,866 units in August as compared with 48,042 units in July this year.

Similarly, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said it has sold a total of 12,772 units in the month of August in the domestic market, down 2.5 per cent on month-on-month (MoM) basis as compared with wholesales of 13,105 units in July this year.

Nissan’s India domestic wholesales also declined by around 25 per cent M-o-M to 3,209 vehicles during August as against 4,259 units in the previous month.

The companies on Wednesday said that semiconductor shortages are hurting them in meeting the customers’ demand, especially with the start of the festive season.

“With the start of the festive season, customer sentiments are positive with increasing inflow of bookings, the challenge is on the supply side with shortages and increased lead time of semi-conductors supply impacting the availability of vehicles. We foresee this challenge to continue during the coming months,” Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India said.

However, MG Motor India has grown its retail sales marginally to 4,315 units during August as compared to 4,255 units in July.

According to analysts, the passenger vehicle (PV) volumes should fall sequentially due to supply challenges but may improve in comparison to 2019 levels. The recent supply issues are due to higher Covid-19 cases in Asian countries that are part of the semiconductor supply chain.