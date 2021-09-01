Passenger car makers Hyundai, Toyota, Nissan report decline in August sales

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Country’s second largest passenger vehicles manufacturer Hyundai Motor India has reported a decline of more than two per cent in its domestic wholesales on monthly basis to 46,866 units in August as compared with 48,042 units in July this year.
Vehicle retail sales grow to pre-Covid levels in July: FADA
Similarly, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said it has sold a total of 12,772 units in the month of August in the domestic market, down 2.5 per cent on month-on-month (MoM) basis as compared with wholesales of 13,105 units in July this year.
Nissan’s India domestic wholesales also declined by around 25 per cent M-o-M to 3,209 vehicles during August as against 4,259 units in the previous month.
The companies on Wednesday said that semiconductor shortages are hurting them in meeting the customers’ demand, especially with the start of the festive season.
“With the start of the festive season, customer sentiments are positive with increasing inflow of bookings, the challenge is on the supply side with shortages and increased lead time of semi-conductors supply impacting the availability of vehicles. We foresee this challenge to continue during the coming months,” Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India said.
Auto dealers staring at 30% drop in sales this festival season
However, MG Motor India has grown its retail sales marginally to 4,315 units during August as compared to 4,255 units in July.
According to analysts, the passenger vehicle (PV) volumes should fall sequentially due to supply challenges but may improve in comparison to 2019 levels. The recent supply issues are due to higher Covid-19 cases in Asian countries that are part of the semiconductor supply chain.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The iconic hotel at the heart of Delhi is reimagining and re-inventing the business of hospitality in creative ...
When every member of the support function in a company is recognised and respected, it becomes a visible ...
The spruced up Tali temple pond complex serves as a portrait to the culture and history of the erstwhile ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...