Passing the stakes

Esports and mobile gaming platform Mobile Premier League (MPL) has raised $500,000 from its employees as part of a unique Employee Investment Plan. The plan, which was announced in December 2020, was open to all employees of MPL. They could invest anywhere between $2,300 and $23,000 in the company and acquire stock. Over 10 per cent of MPL employees participated.

“This initiative was introduced so that our most valuable asset, our employees, get an opportunity to own part of MPL and participate in the company’s success,” said Joe Wadakethalakal, the company’s Senior Vice-president, Corporate Development and Investor Relations.