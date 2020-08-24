Passwork raises angel funding from Gaurav Gandhi, Vivek Bhargava

Passwork, a Mumbai-based marketplace for co-working spaces, has raised angel funding from angel investor Gaurav Gandhi and digital marketing veteran Vivek Bhargava.

“Today, we are present across 500 locations and 20,000 workstations and with this influx of capital, we plan to foray into newer markets and expand the demand network into other countries,” Mohit Malara, CEO and Founder at Passwork, said.

Founded in 2019 by Mohit Malara, a Chartered Accountant with experience in investment banking, venture capital and the NBFC sector, Passwork offers access to co-working spaces in multiple cities.

“The current pandemic has accelerated the need for people to walk to work and Passwork has created a platform where every single person will be able to walk to work at least a few times a week. To me, that is a very powerful offering and one that is clearly the need of the hour,” Vivek Bhargava, Lead Investor, said.