Patanjali’s digital platform OrderMe starts with 10K daily transaction

Swami Ramdev’s Patanjali foray into e-commerce through its app ‘OrderMe’ has started with average 10,000 daily transaction. The app went live last week.

“During first four days, we have got tremendous response with over 10,000 transactions on a daily basis,” SK Tijarawala, spokesperson for Yoga Guru, told BusinessLine. The app derives its name from sacred sound and a spiritual symbol in Indian religions, ‘OM’ (O for Order and M for Me). “Since contact less delivery at door is becoming new reality, we expect this new delivery mechanism will help in achieving that,” he said.

The new system is using Patanjali Ayurveda’s base of 5,000 outlets spread across the country. Tijarawala mentioned that effort would be to ensure credible delivery through this. The company will use workforce at these outlets and also create additional jobs for completing the delivery chain. There are suggestions to include various products of other FMCG companies that are being considered. Patanjali’s effort would be to provide a complete basket with goods from other neighbourhood shops too.

Vocal for local

Patanjali has made new initiative at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched for ‘vocal for local.’ This app will face competition not just from Amazon, Flipkart or even Groffer or Bigbasket but also from JioMart. Both Patanjali-owned and Reliance-owned digital platforms targeting neighbourhood kirana shops for sourcing part of their baskets.

Patanjali’s CEO Acharya Balakrishna recently said that OrderMe will limit its delivery and endorsing to swadeshi products. “It is Patanjali’s effort to contribute to our long-standing swadeshi movement by connecting all the local retailers and small shop owners so that those selling swadeshi products can benefit from our platform. They can join the platform and the plan is to deliver their products free of cost,” he had said.

Various research agencies earlier estimated e-commerce market in the country to touch $84 billion in 2021 from $24 billion in 2017 while overall retail market in India is expected to grow to $1.2 trillion by 2021 from $795 billion in 2017.