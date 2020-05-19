Patanjali’s digital platform OrderMe starts with 10K daily transaction

Samsung PSSD T7 Touch: Portable storage comes of age
The external storage device is a fast performer with elegant looks
Swami Ramdev’s Patanjali foray into e-commerce through its app ‘OrderMe’ has started with average 10,000 daily transaction. The app went live last week.
“During first four days, we have got tremendous response with over 10,000 transactions on a daily basis,” SK Tijarawala, spokesperson for Yoga Guru, told BusinessLine. The app derives its name from sacred sound and a spiritual symbol in Indian religions, ‘OM’ (O for Order and M for Me). “Since contact less delivery at door is becoming new reality, we expect this new delivery mechanism will help in achieving that,” he said.
The new system is using Patanjali Ayurveda’s base of 5,000 outlets spread across the country. Tijarawala mentioned that effort would be to ensure credible delivery through this. The company will use workforce at these outlets and also create additional jobs for completing the delivery chain. There are suggestions to include various products of other FMCG companies that are being considered. Patanjali’s effort would be to provide a complete basket with goods from other neighbourhood shops too.
Patanjali has made new initiative at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi pitched for ‘vocal for local.’ This app will face competition not just from Amazon, Flipkart or even Groffer or Bigbasket but also from JioMart. Both Patanjali-owned and Reliance-owned digital platforms targeting neighbourhood kirana shops for sourcing part of their baskets.
Patanjali’s CEO Acharya Balakrishna recently said that OrderMe will limit its delivery and endorsing to swadeshi products. “It is Patanjali’s effort to contribute to our long-standing swadeshi movement by connecting all the local retailers and small shop owners so that those selling swadeshi products can benefit from our platform. They can join the platform and the plan is to deliver their products free of cost,” he had said.
Various research agencies earlier estimated e-commerce market in the country to touch $84 billion in 2021 from $24 billion in 2017 while overall retail market in India is expected to grow to $1.2 trillion by 2021 from $795 billion in 2017.
The external storage device is a fast performer with elegant looks
A parenting app with customised tips based on machine intelligence; useful during Covid lockdown
Rural women in Telangana are spearheading a revolution led by the ‘water aunties’
Amidst Covid-19, migrant labour holds the key to bountiful picking in Himachal Pradesh
Move to long-term work-from-home situation requires rethinking by tenants and owners
Submit your documents digitally — through chatbots, apps or WhatsApp/SMS; we tell you how
The package, that mainly consists of loans, liquidity measures and structural reforms but very little actual ...
Sharp drop in VAT and excise revenues, higher healthcare expenses may persuade them otherwise
The cash boxes are not jingling. And live performances have moved into the realm of wishful thinking. India’s ...
Classical musicians are stranded without their accompanists and live audiences — the alchemy they need to work ...
Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice in Wonderland’ and Sukumar Ray’s ‘Haw-Jaw-Baw-Raw-Law’ see the world from a perspective ...
‘Cricket 2.0: Inside the T20 Revolution’, a new book by sports journalists Tim Wigmore and Freddie Wilde ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...