Patel Engineering, a civil construction company specialised in the hydropower and irrigation sector, has bagged a project worth ₹551 crore at Tumkur in Karnataka.

The company has received a Letter of Acceptance for Tumkur Branch Canal (Package V) Micro Irrigation Project from Visvesvaraya Jala Nigama, which was declared as L1 earlier.

The company has bagged the project along with the joint venture partner. Its share is ₹281 crore, making the company a 51 per cent partner in the JV.

The Micro Irrigation System project comprises “Survey, design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning comprising gravity bulk feeders, construction of a sump cum pump house, supply and installation of pumping machineries, terminal bay, electrical substation, electric power line, besides other appurtenant works, such as the construction of a Pipe Distribution Network and Drip Irrigation System, including SCADA and Automation to cover an area of 15,090.21 Ha. The project is expected to be completed in 24 months.

The project is part of the Upper Bhadra Project, which is a major lift irrigation scheme under implementation in the central region of Karnataka.