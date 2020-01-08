PayPal India upbeat on food tech segment; set to tie up with leading player shortly

OnePlus showcases concept phone with ‘invisible camera’
Concept One is the first attempt to use colour-shifting glass technology on a phone to change transparency
PayPal India, the local arm of the Nasdaq-listed global digital payments major, sees ‘food tech’ emerging as its largest segment, surpassing travel, in the next few years, as more Indians take to online food ordering in a big way.
“Food tech will the our main focus area for our domestic payments business in 2020 and 2021,” Siddharth Dhamija, Director, PayPal India, told BusinessLine.
“We are very confident that both the so-called leaders in the market (in online food delivery) will start working with us this year and the year forward. Food tech is a very important segment for us.”
While Dhamija declined to name the leading food tech merchant that PayPal plans to soon tie up with, market is rife with speculation that it could be Swiggy or Zomato.
Payments in this segment have to be as frictionless as possible, which only PayPal can do achieve, said Dhamija. “Today, if we look at food tech, payment is the biggest friction in this (food tech) segment. Our main value proposition is the security and the frictionless solve solution we provide. People love PayPal because it gives the most frictionless experience ever,” he said.
PayPal, which is now among the top five payment processing companies in the world, is in the domestic payments business in 20 countries including China . It was the first foreign company to get a domestic payment licence in China. In India, it has been in the domestic payments business for the last 20 months.
“While we are with all the food tech vendors globally, there is no reason why it should be ignored in India. In every country where we are in domestic payments, all the food tech vendors are with us,” Dhamija said
Over the next 12-18 months, PayPal India’s business plan is to get larger food tech players on board.
“We will work with them and be their growth enabler and ensure that they get the perceived value for which they have onboarded PayPal,” he said. PayPal India’s journey as a payments provider for online food delivery started in early 2019. Pilots were done with smaller merchants such as Freshmenu and Fasoos, and now a large merchant is proposed to be onboarded by February-end, Dhamija said.
Till now, most of the growth for PayPal in the food tech segment has come from North, South and West. “East is still an unexplored territory. I am bullish that the East will also contribute to our growth in the food tech segment,” he added.
Dhamija also said that PayPal will soon get integrated with the Domino’s app in India. It is already present on the pizza chain’s website, he said.
Concept One is the first attempt to use colour-shifting glass technology on a phone to change transparency
Teased in May 2019, revealed now: a functional folding OLED display
Brara, who spent nearly four decades with Air India, mostly in the erstwhile Indian Airlines, meant many ...
While analysts see more financial pain, private carriers look to expand their fleet and services. Ashwini ...
Choosing a 1-2 year tenure will help reinvest at a higher rate if interest rates move up
Adequate life insurance, an inflation-adjusted education fund and careful retirement planning are among the ...
The spot price of Natural Gas on the Multi Commodity Exchange broke below ₹156, a key level, last week. Thus, ...
Its projection that growth in second half will be led by improvement in consumption, manufacturing seems tough
A decade that promises mind-bending changes in science and technology, more dire warnings on climate, and may ...
In the first week of 2020, we have a quiz on firsts.First up1 The major Indian cities during the British Raj ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
The decade ahead will see sensors embedded everywhere — from air purifiers, refrigerator shelves and wearables ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...