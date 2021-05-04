Paytm Foundation to set up oxygen plants

Untangling the Jet Airways slot knot
The Paytm Foundation has decided to support Maharashtra Government for oxygen production, vaccination drive and vaccine availability. It has also shown willingness to provide the financial support required for the vaccination out of its social commitment fund as well as other means, said a press statement issued by the Chief Minister Office on Tuesday.
The Foundation is a part of the financial services company Paytm.
Founder & CEO of Paytm, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, today in a video conference with the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray, said that the State has taken the next step in vaccination measures and the use of face masks to curb the second wave of Covid, the statement said.
On the occasion, Thackeray said that progress will continue in the State but only if the people survive. Then that progress has real meaning. The state machinery was running after development, but today it has to run after oxygen. Covid pandemic has taught us a lesson. Therefore, the state administration has already begun to prepare for the challenges ahead, he said.
During the first Covid wave, the State Government consciously increased a lot of facilities. But even those are now falling short. Today the vaccination has also started, therefore there is an emphasis on enhancing health facilities. After July, the monsoon rains may also spread new epidemics, therefore today there is an emphasis on creating maximum facilities for the people to get treatment and to stop the forthcoming Covid waves, the statement said.
Noting that oxygen today has become a medicine, the Chief Minister said that there is a plan to increase the oxygen production in the state to fifteen hundred metric tonnes. In addition, there is an effort to procure all those things in large numbers, which are required for fighting the Covid pandemic, the statement added.
