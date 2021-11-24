Paytm Money launches Margin Pledge feature

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Paytm Money, a wholly owned subsidiary of Paytm, has launched ‘Margin Pledge’ feature. The feature will allow users to pledge their existing stocks and ETFs in return for a collateral margin that can be used for trading in stocks, ETFs, futures, and options.
This feature allows users to pledge their stocks to the broker in return for a collateral margin with just a few clicks. Margin received can be utilized for trading in stocks, ETFs, futures, and options
The pledged stocks remain in user’s demat account throughout the duration of the pledge and are eligible for all corporate actions.
Varun Sridhar, CEO, Paytm Money said in a statement, “The launch of the Margin Pledge feature will allow investors to use their existing portfolio to take advantage of new trading opportunities. We have designed the feature such that users can complete the entire process within a few clicks making their trading experience seamless.”
Pledging charges and increased transactions from the feature could lead to higher revenues for Paytm Money
Investors holding a portfolio of stocks might miss out on trading opportunities due to the unavailability of funds. To address this problem, Paytm Money has introduced the ’Margin Pledge’ feature.
Margin Pledge feature is accessible to select users and is being rolled out to more users. The feature is currently available on Android and on the website and will be available on iOS soon.
