Paytm Money launches Margin Pledge feature

Paytm Money, a wholly owned subsidiary of Paytm, has launched ‘Margin Pledge’ feature. The feature will allow users to pledge their existing stocks and ETFs in return for a collateral margin that can be used for trading in stocks, ETFs, futures, and options.

The pledged stocks remain in user’s demat account throughout the duration of the pledge and are eligible for all corporate actions.

‘Trading experience made seamless’

Varun Sridhar, CEO, Paytm Money said in a statement, “The launch of the Margin Pledge feature will allow investors to use their existing portfolio to take advantage of new trading opportunities. We have designed the feature such that users can complete the entire process within a few clicks making their trading experience seamless.”

Pledging charges and increased transactions from the feature could lead to higher revenues for Paytm Money

Margin Pledge feature is accessible to select users and is being rolled out to more users. The feature is currently available on Android and on the website and will be available on iOS soon.