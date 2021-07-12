Paytm Money offers a new “pre-open IPO applications” feature in its platform

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Paytm Money, a digital brokerage platform, has announced a new feature that allows users to apply for an IPO before its opening in the markets. Paytm Money is the first digital broker in India to offer this functionality, and expects it to significantly increase the participation of retail users in IPOs.
Zomato is the first IPO launched with this feature on Paytm Money, and thousands have already used it to place orders over the last two days.
Paytm Money opens technology development centre in Pune
A user can place an IPO order 24x7 on days when the “pre-open IPO application” feature is enabled. The order is recorded on Paytm Money’s system, and sent to the exchange for processing whenever the IPO opens. The user is continually notified of her application status, to ensure a seamless experience.
Varun Sridhar, CEO of Paytm Money, said in a statement: “Interest in IPOs has surged over the last couple of months, and we have seen cases where users have missed out from applying because of issues like tight schedules during market hours, and demand-led processing delays in the markets. We wanted to make the lives of our users easier and ensure that they don’t miss out on good opportunities.”
A conventional IPO application process is designed around timings and is seen as restrictive
, as users are able to apply only during select market hours over a window of three days. A large proportion of the investing community does not trade actively, and is likely to miss out on some of these IPOs. This is particularly true of millennials and young investors. The pre-IPO application feature is meant for such investors.
Paytm launches ‘Wealth Community’ for young investors
There is also the issue of congestion in servers/networks during popular IPOs, due to high demand during a short time span. As the feature gains traction, it might be possible to spread out the pre-open ipo applications evenly during market hours, reducing the load on exchanges and payment gateways, and ensuring a better experience for market participants, a company statement added.
Paytm Money has also launched a few other advanced features to offer a comprehensive IPO application experience to its users, who can now complete IPO applications with a single click, apply via the shareholder category, and track live IPO subscription numbers.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
A unique environmental drama, the recently released ‘Sherni’ is earning accolades from leading Indian ...
On this day in 2019, the last Volkswagen Beetle rolled off the line in Mexico. This quiz is all about iconic ...
A poet finds comfort in memories, like water on a thirsty day
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
No weight loss ads would be allowed on Pinterest henceforth, the digital pinboard site has announced. It is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...