Paytm Travel launches special discounted flight fares for armed forces, students and senior citizens

Paytm, a leading digital ecosystem of merchants and consumers, on Tuesday announced special discounted fares for flight bookings for armed forces personnel, students and senior citizens. The discounts will be available for bookings in IndiGo, Go Air, Spicejet and AirAsia.

The discounts are in the range of 15 to 50 per cent and students will also be able to avail extra baggage of up to 10 kgs.

The discounts will be in addition to the already existing offers being offered by Paytm and banking service providers.

Paytm users can simply search for flight options after entering their details and discover the applicable discount and offer.

“Travel ticketing is an important segment for us and we always aim to facilitate ease of booking for our users and help them plan their trip more economically. With our airline partners, we are able to do that for users from the armed forces, students and senior citizens,” a Paytm spokesperson said.

App integration

The Paytm App enables users to book flights, inter-city bus and train tickets. The company has partnerships with all major domestic airlines and is an International Air Transport Association (IATA) accredited travel agent.

It has direct integration with over 2,000 bus operators. The platform leverages its transactional and behavioural insights to suggest relevant travel ticketing options to users on the Paytm app.

In the travel ticketing vertical, Paytm has launched new products such as a nearby airport feature, EMI-based loans for flight travel, PNR confirmation status, live running status for train travel, and contactless ticket-buying on buses.