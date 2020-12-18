PayU to offer Google Pay tokenised payment flow for merchants

PayU, an online payments solutions provider, has collaborated with Google Pay, a leading digital payments app, to introduce tokenised payments flow for merchants.

With this collaboration, PayU’s merchants can offer Google Pay users the option to use their debit cards, credit cards, or Google Pay UPI to make repeated payments without having to physically share their card details.

According to the joint official release, the card information is tokenised, and the digital token is linked to the phone, allowing Google Pay users to make repeat payments seamlessly and securely. It also added that during checkout, users can avail one-click payment experience as they do not have to re-enter the payment data. The OTP is read automatically, and the payment is processed instantaneously, without redirections to third party sites (3D secure).

Commenting on the collaboration, Mohit Gopal, Senior Vice President, and Strategy Head, PayU India said in an official statement, “As digital transactions become the norm, it is necessary to equip merchants with advanced payments solutions.”

He added, “Tokenised payments offer a highly convenient, safe, and friction-free payment experience, and we are excited to partner with Google Pay to make this available for our merchants. It will help them build lasting trust and loyalty with customers, reduce risks of cart abandonment and payment failures, and scale up their businesses.”