PCBL Ltd registered nearly 13 per cent rise in standalone net profit at ₹102 crore for the quarter ended March 31 against ₹90 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations on standalone basis increased 13 per cent to ₹1,374 crore (₹1,219 crore).

For the year ended March 31, 2023, the company’s net profit increased four per cent to ₹444 crore against ₹427 crore last year.

The company’s scrip closed at ₹130.55, up 2.51 per cent, on the BSE on Monday.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit