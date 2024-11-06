PDRL, a leader in drone technology innovation, has announced the grant of a patent for its newly developed corridor survey method. This patented method is designed to enhance precision and efficiency in drone-based surveys, addressing the growing need for high-accuracy land survey solutions as industries shift toward drone technology.

PDRL’s corridor survey method is engineered to set new standards for surveying narrow, linear infrastructure like roads, railways, and pipelines.

This innovative method improves both the accuracy and speed of data collection, allowing organizations to derive critical insights more efficiently, which leads to faster and better-informed decision-making.

With this patent, PDRL reaffirms its position at the forefront of advanced drone technologies. As the company continues to expand its technology offerings, it is paving the way for transformative solutions in the drone sector.

This milestone positions PDRL as a leading force in aerial surveying and underscores its commitment to shaping the future of infrastructure mapping with intelligent, cutting-edge drone technology solutions, PDRL mentioned in a statement.

Commenting on this milestone, Anil Chandaliya, CEO of PDRL, stated, “We are excited to bring this new innovation to the industry.

The patented corridor survey method is a significant leap forward, enabling faster, more precise surveying that can drive project success for our partners and customers. This patent shows the thrust of Made in India products and indigenization of drone technology”.

