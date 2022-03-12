PE firm Lighthouse invests ₹200 crore in Ferns N Petals

Ferns N Petals will use the funds to strengthen its international presence

Gifting platform Ferns N Petals Pvt Ltd has raised ₹200 crore from private equity firm Lighthouse. The PE firm has made the investment ($27 million) through Lighthouse India Fund III. The gifting company said it will use these funds to invest in technology to grab a larger share of the pie as it also focuses on strengthening its international presence.

Ferns N Petals operates through a network of more than 400 franchised FnP stores across India, serving 99 per cent of the Indian pin codes. It also has a presence in international markets such as the UAE, Singapore, and Qatar.

The gifting company now has plans to further expand into Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and the UK.

“Despite Covid related disruptions, the company has maintained over 40 per cent growth rate and expects a turnover of nearly ₹600 crore in the current financial year,” the statement added.

“Gifting is all about ‘Delight’ and at FnP, we are committed to offering the best curated experience to our customers and their loved ones. We are very excited to partner with Lighthouse and look forward to learning from their deep consumer insights, developed through a focused investment approach,” said Vikaas Gutgutia, Founder & Managing Director at Ferns N Petals.

The company added that with this fundraising, it plans “to invest in improving our systems and technology to ensure a superlative customer experience for all gifting occasions.”

Growth opportunities

“Gifting is a large but highly fragmented market in India. Online gifting has hardly scratched the surface and has huge headroom to grow, with digital tailwinds supporting such growth. FnP has all the required ingredients, including leading brand recall, its extensive supply chain network, a robust tech stack, and a seasoned management team, to capture a large share of this growth,” stated Sachin Bhartiya, Founding Partner at Lighthouse Advisors.

Lighthouse has over half a billion dollars of assets under management and has invested in over 25 companies including Bikaji Foods, Nykaa, Duroflex Mattresses, Fabindia, Cera Sanitaryware, Dhanuka Agritech, Kama Ayurveda, Poly Medicure, Shaily Engineering, Tynor Orthotics, Unibic Foods, and Wow! Momo.