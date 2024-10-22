VC firm Peak XV has selected 14 startups for its tenth cohort of Surge, the seed-stage platform for founders focusing on artificial intelligence (AI), financial services, consumer sectors and healthcare.

The selected start-ups are from India, Singapore, the Philippines, China, the UAE, Australia, the UK, and the US.

“We’re privileged to have played a part in the company-building journeys of over 350 founders since the inception of Surge in 2019. Surge has played a key role in growing and nurturing India and Southeast Asia’s seed ecosystem and we’re now seeing incredible success from companies in the earlier cohorts that are on the path to building truly enduring companies.” said Rajan Anandan, Managing Director, Peak XV and Surge.

The platform offers mentorship, resources and capital to help early-stage companies scale rapidly.

The ten companies include Amaani, Ambak, Auquan, Brainfish, Clout Kitchen, Dezy, Dubbing Ai, OrbitShift, Parseable, SalarySe, Tailcall, The Health Factory, Wobot and a stealth company in the specialty healthcare space. Amaani is the first company from the Middle East to be in Surge.

The platform which has become a key launchpad for start-ups, offers $3 million in seed funding per startup, in addition to founders receiving full-stack support and dedicated partnership from the Surge investment team and the operating team, including hiring, product, tech and marketing.

Founders also get hands-on mentoring, critical zero-to-one company-building support, and access to Peak XV and Surge’s large community of mission-driven founders and builders. The program offers a wealth of resources and tools, including perks worth over $2 million, including cloud storage, marketing tools, software, services and more.

The Surge 10 program will run from October 2024 to February 2025, featuring a mix of in-person and online sessions and events focused on founder development, go-to-market strategies, product, sales refinement, brand building and more.

In just five years, Surge has grown to a community of over 350 founders, 150 plus startups and 17 sectors across 10 cohorts