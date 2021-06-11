Pee Safe raises ₹25 crore in pre-Series B funding

Pee Safe, a hygiene and wellness brand, has raised ₹25 crore in pre-Series B funding in a round led by entrepreneur and investor Shaival Desai and existing investor Alkemi Growth Capital. The brand is also looking to raise Series B funding later this year.

The firm intends to use the funding to build depth in feminine hygiene and sexual wellness and further grow its personal care brand FURR, the company said in a statement.

Also read: Wellness brand Pee Safe raises ₹30 crore in Series A funding

Vikas Bagaria, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Pee Safe said: “The funding round will enable us to further the research and development, as well as build Pee Safe as a forward-looking brand”.

Pee Safe’s online business has seen a 40 per cent jump in the current quarter and the brand has achieved over 70 per cent growth annually (FY20-21). Apart from raising $10 million in Series B funding, Pee Safe is looking at expanding its retail presence from the current 10,000 stores to having a few franchise owned brand exclusive stores (FOFO).