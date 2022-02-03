Peer-to-peer investment platform IndiaP2P raises pre-seed funding from Antler India

Mumbai-based peer-to-peer investment platform IndiaP2P on Thursday announced that it has raised pre-seed funding from Antler India.

The company plans to utilise the funding towards strengthening its technology backend and increasing supply of investment products to serve investor demand.

Founded in 2021 by Neha Juneja, Ravinder Voomidisingh and Mohit Gupta, the platform creates investment products for retail investors to earn yields up to 18 per cent per annum.

The start-up was built along with advisory from industry specialists Roopank Chaudhary, Ankit Mathur, Nagarajan M. Shiji Pavithran & Rachit Mathur.

A new asset class

The company is starting with a peer-to-peer investment product that bundles a portfolio of diversified microfinance loans. In the long-run, the company plans to democratise a new asset class between traditional fixed income instruments and equities.

The start-up curates loans from “credit-worthy and vetted” borrowers, focusing on Indian women seeking to advance their incomes. Individual loans are packaged into portfolios that investors can purchase in tranches as small as ₹5,000. The platform employs proprietary technology along with various risk management practices.

Neha Juneja, Co-Founder and CEO of IndiaP2P, said, “The new age Indian retail investors want a new asset class that lies between traditional FDs and equities that is less volatile, transparent, easy to understand and that generates stable returns. IndiaP2P provides a synergetic platform for both retail investors and borrowers, where the former earn high returns on a debt instrument and the latter receive capital at lower cost”

“ We’ve seen how women across the country have benefitted from access to loans initiated by social underwriting and have set a stellar example of good repayment behaviour, marking them as high-quality borrowers. Hence, we’re turning to them. With this, and our portfolio engine, we are able to offer a far superior risk-return profile compared to others. In the coming years, we aim to expand India’s investor base while also fulfilling the country’s credit demand,” said Juneja.

“We are bullish on the IndiaP2P team’s ability to crack open this first new segment (highest quality women microfinance borrowers) and then several other borrower portfolios in the pipeline. Neha, Ravinder and Mohit are a rare team that has accumulated deep insights around both the borrower and lender sides from their work deep in the trenches. I can’t think of a better team to also leverage the power of technology and data at the last mile on the borrower side, for the first time in this industry”, added Nitin Sharma, Partner and co-founder at Antler India.

Antler plans to deploy $100 million to $150 million in over 100 Indian start-ups over the next three years.