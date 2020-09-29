Pega appoints two Vice-Presidents

Pegasystems Inc, a Nasdaq-listed cloud software for customer engagement and operations, has expanded its leadership team by appointing two Vice-Presidents

Deepak Visweswaraiah, Vice-President (Platform Engineering) and Cynthia S Srinivas, Vice-President (Technical Service Operations) have been taken on board for Pega’s India operations.

Visweswaraiah joins Pega from NetApp, where he served as Senior Vice-President of engineering and managing director. With over 30 years’ experience in the enterprise software development industry, he held executive leadership roles in companies like Dell EMC and i2 Technologies.

“Visweswaraiah will lead the development of Pega Platform and help continue to evolve the software with innovative capabilities,” Suman Reddy, Managing Director, Pegasystems India, said in a statement.

An engineering leader with 30 years’ experience in product delivery and operations, Cynthia S Srinivas joins Pega from Intuit India, where she served as an engineering leader in the Platform Engineering organization.

She will lead Pega’s Technical Systems and Operations (TSO) engineering in India and help accelerate Pega’s ‘as-a-service’ capabilities, Suman Reddy said.