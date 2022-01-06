Pega names Katherine Parente as CPO

Pegasystems Inc., a US-based firm with a huge presence in India, has appointed Katherine Parente as Chief People Officer with effect from today.

“Parente is responsible for driving Pega’s global people strategy and operations, reporting to Alan Trefler, Pega’s founder and Chief Executive Office,” a Pega statement has said.

Pega, which has 6,000 employees in different countries, provides software solutions that helps its clients make better decisions and get work done.

“With over 20 years of experience in the HR field, Kate has established and led strong international teams across a wide range of HR disciplines in the financial services, technology, and professional services industries,” it said.

Before joining Pega, Parente worked for FactSet Research Systems, a data technology companywith more than 10,000 employees in 20 countries.

“Kate brings Pega a wealth of experience and innovative ideas that will enable us to continue to nurture our people and attract new talent to our offices around the world,” Alan Trefler said.