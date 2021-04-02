PEL appoints Khushru Jijina to its board

Piramal Enterprises Ltd (PEL) has appointed Khushru Jijina to its board as Executive Director, Financial Services.

“Khushru Jijina, Managing Director, Piramal Capital, will join the Board of Piramal Enterprises Limited as Executive Director, Financial Services,” it said in a statement on Friday.

Ajay Piramal, Chairman, Piramal Group said that as Executive Director on the Board for Financial Services, Jijina will lead the wholesale business.

“He will also be closely involved across the financial services platforms in helping drive the transformation into a more diversified, sustainable, technology driven business in addition to helping develop and train the next generation of leaders to take on greater responsibilities, and to take the business to greater heights,” he said.

Jijina joined the Piramal Group in 2001, has been instrumental in setting up the Group’s Financial Services business.